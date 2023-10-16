Inspirational! Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her Breast Cancer Battle; Says 'I Feel Hopeful'

Mahima didn't declare she had been battling breast cancer until 2021, though. In a recent media interview, the actress talked about the same thing and broke down in tears as she described her difficult path.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Mahima Chaudhry

MUMBAI: One of the most active actresses in the Hindi cinema industry is Mahima Chaudhry. Everyone was in awe of the diva's acting skills when she made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes. In addition, Mahima appeared in a number of other films, including Kurukshetra, Baghban, Daag, and Dhadkan. Mahima didn't declare she had been battling breast cancer until 2021, though. In a recent media interview, the actress talked about the same thing and broke down in tears as she described her difficult path.

(Also read: What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”)

Mahima Chaudhry attended an event on October 10, 2023, and while there, the actress shared her experience with breast cancer. Mahima, who was visibly moved, admitted that she was crying happy tears to the audience. The diva claimed that she simply feels optimistic. Mahima continued the conversation by revealing that she should conduct a self-examination every month but doesn't. The actress also said during the occasion that everyone needs to take time for themselves. Mahima elaborated further on the subject by sharing, "I just feel so hopeful. These are happy tears. I am so so happy that SBI started this because, to be frank, even now, I don't do self-examination every month. I should but I don't. I am happy that you have come up with this and I just want everyone to take themselves seriously, and make themselves feel important at least for 5 minutes in a month."

On June 9, 2022, Mahima Chaudhry released a video of herself that had previously been shared by Anupam Kher on her Instagram account. Mahima shared the video and said that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that she had received treatment for it in the USA.

Mahima discussed the difficult battle she had to undergo after receiving a cancer diagnosis in one of her interviews. Mahima revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021 at a routine annual check-up and described it as a psychological battle. Also highlighted by the actress was the fact that her four-month treatment was completed in Mumbai. Speaking of the same, Mahima said that while she fully healed, the process had been challenging for her.

Mahima Chaudhry tweeted a sweet photo with Sonali Bendre after she removed the video and disclosed her diagnosis. It was Sonali who gave her a lengthy and heartfelt call after she shared the photo and the post in which she revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis.

For those who don't know, Mahima wed Bobby Mukherjee, an architect from Kolkata, on March 19, 2006. Mahima welcomed motherhood in 2007 and gave birth to a daughter she known as Aryana. However, after a few years of marriage, Mahima and her husband began to experience problems, which ultimately led to a divorce.

(Also read: Sad! Mahima Chaudhary breaks down as she reveals how 67 glass pieces has to be taken out of her face )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Mahima Chaudhary Ariana Pardes Dhadkan Bobby Mukherji Baghban Dil Hai Tuhaara Dil Kya Kare Movie News Kurukshetra Daag Bobby Mukherjee Aryana Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manjiri realises her mistake, Akshara upset with Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Inspirational! Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her Breast Cancer Battle; Says 'I Feel Hopeful'
MUMBAI: One of the most active actresses in the Hindi cinema industry is Mahima Chaudhry. Everyone was in awe of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oops! Ishaan and Savi get locked in girl's hostel
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Pakhi receives a devastating news
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
SURPRISING! Mona Singh reveals she was not willing to do Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin if it had taken a leap, says, ''I had full faith in myself that I will get work, I didn't feel insecure and I wouldn't do the show for more 5 to 7 years just for the sake of it
MUMBAI: Mona Singh is one such actress who needs no introduction. The stunning diva has been a part of several TV shows...
OMG! When Kapil Sharma got drunk and misbehaved with a Marathi actress, the comedian responded, “I believe everyone is like me…”
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Recent Stories
Mahima Chaudhry
Inspirational! Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her Breast Cancer Battle; Says 'I Feel Hopeful'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Johar
Shocking! When Karan Johar jokingly labels Shweta Bachchan the 'Biggest Stalker' and teases her about Navya and Agastya; Says ‘She is the world’s biggest stalker’
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
Wow! This actress has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and quit films at the peak of her career for this reason
Kareena Kapoor
Shocking! Kareena Kapoor reveals why Kapoor women never worked in movies; Says Randhir Kapoor advised Karisma to ‘figure it out yourself’
Pankaj Tripathi
Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2’s adult certification, “ it became difficult for families to watch the film”
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on why husband Saif Ali Khan might never work with her in future
100 Crore films
Surprising! This actor achieves the most Rs 100 Crore films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR