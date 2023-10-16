Inspirational! Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her Breast Cancer Battle; Says 'I Feel Hopeful'

MUMBAI: One of the most active actresses in the Hindi cinema industry is Mahima Chaudhry. Everyone was in awe of the diva's acting skills when she made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes. In addition, Mahima appeared in a number of other films, including Kurukshetra, Baghban, Daag, and Dhadkan. Mahima didn't declare she had been battling breast cancer until 2021, though. In a recent media interview, the actress talked about the same thing and broke down in tears as she described her difficult path.

Mahima Chaudhry attended an event on October 10, 2023, and while there, the actress shared her experience with breast cancer. Mahima, who was visibly moved, admitted that she was crying happy tears to the audience. The diva claimed that she simply feels optimistic. Mahima continued the conversation by revealing that she should conduct a self-examination every month but doesn't. The actress also said during the occasion that everyone needs to take time for themselves. Mahima elaborated further on the subject by sharing, "I just feel so hopeful. These are happy tears. I am so so happy that SBI started this because, to be frank, even now, I don't do self-examination every month. I should but I don't. I am happy that you have come up with this and I just want everyone to take themselves seriously, and make themselves feel important at least for 5 minutes in a month."

On June 9, 2022, Mahima Chaudhry released a video of herself that had previously been shared by Anupam Kher on her Instagram account. Mahima shared the video and said that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that she had received treatment for it in the USA.

Mahima discussed the difficult battle she had to undergo after receiving a cancer diagnosis in one of her interviews. Mahima revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021 at a routine annual check-up and described it as a psychological battle. Also highlighted by the actress was the fact that her four-month treatment was completed in Mumbai. Speaking of the same, Mahima said that while she fully healed, the process had been challenging for her.

Mahima Chaudhry tweeted a sweet photo with Sonali Bendre after she removed the video and disclosed her diagnosis. It was Sonali who gave her a lengthy and heartfelt call after she shared the photo and the post in which she revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis.

For those who don't know, Mahima wed Bobby Mukherjee, an architect from Kolkata, on March 19, 2006. Mahima welcomed motherhood in 2007 and gave birth to a daughter she known as Aryana. However, after a few years of marriage, Mahima and her husband began to experience problems, which ultimately led to a divorce.

