What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”

MUMBAI: Mahima Chaudhary is one of the most celebrated actresses of the hIndi Film industry. After making a praise worthy debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 film Pardes, Mahima went to do interesting roles in films like Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dhadkan, Baghban and many more. The actress who turns 50 today once spoke about the bitter separation and divorce from ex-husband Bobby Mukerji.

Mahima married Bobby Mukherji in 2006 but the marriage sadly ended in 2013. During the course of their separation, the couple had a lot of disagreements including which school to put their daughter Ariana in. The Pardes actress opened up saying, “When we separated and thinking of putting our daughter Ariana to school, we were having issues to which school we should put her, and we did not agree on anything. This happened to be another thing we were not agreeing on, and the night he was leaving for his European tour, suddenly he changed his mind and said that he has decided to put her in the school he went to. When I said no, he said he is not going to sign for it. I said, "Don't sign.”

Mahima added, “Then, he left for his trip abroad, and it was a 14-day trip. I went back to the school, and I remember they looked at the form and said that the father hasn't signed. I said he is out of town. They said, "Can we have him here to sign when he is back?" Mahima’s lawyer then informed her that, "If you are married, he is the guardian, and if you are not married, the mother is the guardian. My lawyer then said that I am lucky as the right to education bill had just got passed. It says if the school has accepted your form and given her the admission, they can't throw her out because of the father's signature.”

Mahima also added that things were difficult at that time for her parents as well, “Everytime I wanted to go out and do an event or a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home.” However after her mother was diagnosed with a serious illness, it was difficult to take their assistance too.

