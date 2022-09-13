REALLY! Actress Mahima Chaudhry changed her real name for Subhash Ghai’s film for THIS reason

Mahima Chaudhry who was originally known as Ritu Chaudhry changed her name because filmmaker Subhash Ghai had a superstition of launching big careers with actresses whose name initial started with the M letter

MUMBAI: Mahima Chaudhry was one of the prominent actresses in the 90s. The actress got her big break on the silver screen with Subhash Ghai’s Pardes in 1997. But surprisingly, Mahima is not her actual name. Her real name is Ritu Chaudhry, which she apparently changed after stepping into Bollywood.

According to reports, the actress changed her name because filmmaker Subhash Ghai had a superstition of launching big careers with actresses whose name's initial started with the M letter. Therefore, she decided to change her name to Mahima Chaudhry.

Subhash wanted a fresh face to play the role of Ganga. Mahima also won the Filmfare award for the best female debut.

Earlier it was reported that Mahima will be essaying the role of author Pupul Jayakar in the engaging narrative in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency, a biopic based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Excited to take up the challenge, Mahima Chaudhry said, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. It’s very interesting to play this character and it’s been a wonderful experience working on this.”

Credit: News 18

