Latest Update! THIS popular actress from Pardes joins the cast of Kangana Ranaut’ s Emergency, details inside

MUMBAI: After Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming directorial venture ‘Emergency’, a biopic based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now according to the latest reports, the actress revealed that Mahima Chaudhry will be essaying the role of author Pupul Jayakar in the engaging narrative.

Talking about this character, Kangana Ranaut was quoted saying as, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs. Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs. Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs. Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called ``Emergency.”

Excited to take up the challenge, Mahima Chaudhry said, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. It’s very interesting to play this character and it’s been a wonderful experience working on this.”

‘Emergency’ features Kangana in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, while Anupam Kher will be seen as the revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Shreyas Talpade essays the role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

