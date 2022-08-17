Exclusive! “It is my dream to work with Kangana Ranaut”, says Naagin 6’s Snehal Reddy aka Suhasini

MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Snehal Reddy aka Suhasini spoke about her wish list that she wishes to fulfill in the near future.

After Naagin 6, what are your plans on the bucket list?

Television is my heart, so I won’t leave it and go anywhere but in between, if I get an opportunity for doing a Bollywood or OTT project I would surely go for it.

What are your dream roles?

As of now, I got my dream role on the negative side, but apart from this, I am asked about my dreams and wish list in the category of the role then I would surely do roles which are based on super cop or spy’s life.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

It is my dream to work with Kangana Ranaut. I love her and I am her big fan. She is definitely a good actress as well as the director, but as far as male actors are concerned that I would love to share a screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Good luck, Snehal!

