Exclusive! “I really got inspired by Ramya Krishna who played the role of Rajmata Sivagami Devi in the film Baahubali”, says Naagin 6’s Snehal Reddy aka Subhashini

In an exclusive interaction with us, Snehal Reddy aka Subhashini spoke about her character, inspiration for this role and more.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 18:53
Ramya Krishna

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Shocking! Shakti harasses Kiara, will he take revenge on her?

Tell us about the character you are going to play.

Well, I am playing the role of Subhashini. She is the owner of the palace. She is the aunt of Rajesh Pratap Singh who has recently got married to Pratha. She gives the rights of the Haveli on the basis of his marital status but if he fails to do so then the palace will go to charity.

How did you bag this role?

I got a call directly from the production house and casting, and they had something different for this role. They wanted someone who played Sulochana (of Mehendi Hai Rachnewali) type of role so they approached me and the rest is history.

Also read: Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral

Did you take inspiration from someone for this role?

I really got inspired by Ramya Krishna who played the role of Rajmata Sivagami Devi in the film Baahubali. Behaviour-wise Subhashini and she are the same.

Good luck, Snehal!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 18:53

Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video