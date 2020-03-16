Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral

In an exclusive interaction with us Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral spoke about her journey in Naagin so far.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:58
Sudha Chandran

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral spoke about her journey in Naagin so far.

Also read: Amazing! Naagin 6’s Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi turns a Hindi Teacher; see Vishesh Sharma’s post

What makes you say always yes for Naagin 6?

Firstly, it was a shocker to all, when Naagin series one became a huge hit and it was a bigger thing that Yamini was a great hit. The turn of my character turn during that time when Yamini was in touch with Naagin proved best and hence it showed the creativity of Ekta Kapoor. Well, I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit.

Throughout your journey what was so special to you?

Being associated with Balaji is always a pleasure. Balaji has changed my life completely. So, whenever I get the call from them, I feel special and I always that there would be something new in the role. I believe that she calls me because I am dependable.

Also read: Naagin 6: High Point Drama! Shakti Gujral to spoil Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh’s wedding?

What were the challenges you faced?

So, in season 1, I was the don of chawl lady, our director was Santram Sharma jee and their scenes during that, I remember that I have manhandled him with no cuts in between and taking my character’s role change on 360 degrees was a challenge but Manish and Santram are responsible for my success.

Well said, Sudha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

Colors Naagin 6 tusharr khanna yash tejasswi prakash simba nagpal Voot TellyChakkar rashami desai mehak chahal zeeshan khan vishal solanki Sudha Chandran
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in news lately ever since he received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and...
EXCLUSIVE! From Rajveer Singh's eyes to Celesti Bairagey's fresh experience from Guwahati, Producer Mukta Dhond CANDIDLY reveals what caught her attention while choosing the actors for StarPlus' 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'
MUMBAI : Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is already giving a fresh perspective to the viewers with its storyline and...
Love is in the air! Hardik Pandya mesmerizes his wife Natasa Stancovic with his HOT and SEXY shirtless click
MUMBAI: No doubt, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya are one of the most adorable and stylish celebrity couples...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Divide and Rule! Soumya plans to create a rift between Armaan and Prisha, wants them to fight
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Naagin 6: What! Not Rajesh Pratap Singh, but Pratha aka Kiara to re-marry Rishabh?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
Latest Video