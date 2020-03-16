Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral spoke about her journey in Naagin so far.

What makes you say always yes for Naagin 6?

Firstly, it was a shocker to all, when Naagin series one became a huge hit and it was a bigger thing that Yamini was a great hit. The turn of my character turn during that time when Yamini was in touch with Naagin proved best and hence it showed the creativity of Ekta Kapoor. Well, I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit.

Throughout your journey what was so special to you?

Being associated with Balaji is always a pleasure. Balaji has changed my life completely. So, whenever I get the call from them, I feel special and I always that there would be something new in the role. I believe that she calls me because I am dependable.

What were the challenges you faced?

So, in season 1, I was the don of chawl lady, our director was Santram Sharma jee and their scenes during that, I remember that I have manhandled him with no cuts in between and taking my character’s role change on 360 degrees was a challenge but Manish and Santram are responsible for my success.

Well said, Sudha!

