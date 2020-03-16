Amazing! Naagin 6’s Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi turns a Hindi Teacher; see Vishesh Sharma’s post

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on Naagin 6. Well, Hindi classes are going on on the sets of the show.

 

Fri, 07/22/2022 - 14:42
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Naagin 6’s Behind the Scenes (BTS) have gone viral many times and have garnered a lot of audience attention.

Well, not only the BTS but also the storyline of the show has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs and because of the show’s twists and turns, it has managed to make it strong on TRPS.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on Naagin 6. Well, Hindi classes are going on on the sets of the show.

Naagin 6’s actor Vishesh Sharma aka Rehaan recently took to his social media and shared that Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria was discussing Hindi vocabulary.

Have a look!

Well, isn’t the visual a delight to watch?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.


 

