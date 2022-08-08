Exclusive! “I took negative criticism as compliment” - Naagin 6’s Snehal Reddy aka Suhasini

In an exclusive interaction with us, Snehal Reddy aka Suhasini spoke about her journey, challenges and more.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

How has your journey been so far?

So, when I was doing a role in Mehendi Hai Rachnewali I was offered a role in a Balaji show but unfortunately, due to some circumstances, I lost that opportunity. It is said that what is destined we will get it whatever we want. And then I took a break to spend time with family.

What were the challenges you faced?

There were a lot of challenges in the show as I did hard core negative to comic to positive to double roles, so following the transition from negative to positive was a challenge for me.

How did you tackle the negative criticism?

I took negative criticism as a compliment. My fans always showered me with love. I always tell my fans that even if you hate me, hate me with full love.

Good luck, Snehal!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

 


 

