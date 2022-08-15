Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There was a time in an interview Aishwarya had reportedly said that she was slapped by Salman spoke about his aggressive nature, while the Tiger 3 star had rubbished the news and claimed that if he would have done that the person wouldn't have survived.

Aditya Pancholi was allegedly in a relationship with the half age actress Kangana Ranaut when she made her entry in Bollywood. And reportedly he used to physically abuse her and threaten her to be in the relationship, Aditya Chopra rubbished these claims by the Manikarnika actress.

Raja Chaudhary is famous to be the woman beater, be it his first wife And popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari or his ex-girlfriend Shraddha Sharma. They both have alleged of him getting into physical abuse with them.

This news came as a shocker when Shaleen Bhanot's now ex-wife and TV actress Dalljiet Kaur claimed of strangling her to death. The actress had claimed that the problem in their relationship started on the first day of their marriage when her mother-in-law was not happy with the gifts from her house.

The veteran actor Sanjay Khan and his infamous physical abuse with Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman was one of the most highlighted topics at that time. It is reported that even today Zeenat is suffering from an eye recovery as had reportedly thrown some object on her face in anger that reached to her.

