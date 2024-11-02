Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’

MUMBAI: Anupma Kher, a versatile actor, debuted the trailer for his next Hindi film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside Paresh Rawal, Guru Randhawa, and Saiee Manjrekar, among others. Anupam reminisced on his 40-year acting career and the 540 films he has acted in during the trailer unveiling. During a conversation about his experience working on multiple foreign projects and making Hindi films, Anupam stated, "I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me."

Also read: Must Read! Anupam Kher says, “In The Kashmir Files, I didn’t use my heart, I used my soul”

Anupam, 68, discussed the highs and lows in his life and work, “Until you don’t taste sourness in life, you don’t understand true happiness. It wouldn’t be a journey if the roads were without any hurdles. There is a saying, I built my caste with the stones thrown at me… So yes, there should be difficulties in life, there should be ups and downs only then you can live a life and enjoy it. It wouldn’t be as much fun if the road ahead of me was simple and smooth.”

“I welcome problems, I am a sum total of my failures and my bad experiences but I don’t remember them. There is so much to look forward to in life. I am very fortunate, in 1981 I came with Rs 37 (in my pocket) to this city and today I am talking about my 540th film, what more can I ask for from god? So I am very happy,” he added.

Anupam further revealed that he felt like a rookie because Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay was the first movie he signed after spending three years in the US filming Netflix's New Amsterdam.

He shared, “This is the first film I signed after I worked in the US for three years. I was in the US working on Netflix’s New Amsterdam. After going there and working I realised that after doing 540 films you want to make your job difficult and the only way to do it is by thinking that you are a newcomer. I wanted to look at myself with a completely different perspective, of course I bring in my experience and love for every film that I do because earlier I was running fast nowhere, now I am walking slowly somewhere.”

G. Ashok-directed film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is slated for release on February 16.

Also read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express