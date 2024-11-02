Inspiring! Anupam Kher reflects on 40-year acting career: From Rs 37 to 540 Films, A remarkable journey; Says ‘I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me’

Anupam reminisced on his 40-year acting career and the 540 films he has acted in during the trailer unveiling. During a conversation about his experience working on multiple foreign projects and making Hindi films, Anupam stated, "I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me."
MUMBAI: Anupma Kher, a versatile actor, debuted the trailer for his next Hindi film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay alongside Paresh Rawal, Guru Randhawa, and Saiee Manjrekar, among others. Anupam reminisced on his 40-year acting career and the 540 films he has acted in during the trailer unveiling. During a conversation about his experience working on multiple foreign projects and making Hindi films, Anupam stated, "I have built my castle with stones that people threw at me."

Anupam, 68, discussed the highs and lows in his life and work, “Until you don’t taste sourness in life, you don’t understand true happiness. It wouldn’t be a journey if the roads were without any hurdles. There is a saying, I built my caste with the stones thrown at me… So yes, there should be difficulties in life, there should be ups and downs only then you can live a life and enjoy it. It wouldn’t be as much fun if the road ahead of me was simple and smooth.”

“I welcome problems, I am a sum total of my failures and my bad experiences but I don’t remember them. There is so much to look forward to in life. I am very fortunate, in 1981 I came with Rs 37 (in my pocket) to this city and today I am talking about my 540th film, what more can I ask for from god? So I am very happy,” he added.

Anupam further revealed that he felt like a rookie because Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay was the first movie he signed after spending three years in the US filming Netflix's New Amsterdam.

He shared, “This is the first film I signed after I worked in the US for three years. I was in the US working on Netflix’s New Amsterdam. After going there and working I realised that after doing 540 films you want to make your job difficult and the only way to do it is by thinking that you are a newcomer. I wanted to look at myself with a completely different perspective, of course I bring in my experience and love for every film that I do because earlier I was running fast nowhere, now I am walking slowly somewhere.”

G. Ashok-directed film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is slated for release on February 16.

Credit- The Indian Express

