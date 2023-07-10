Inspiring! This Superstar’s net worth is more than Rs 6000 Crore, Once slept on the road; Know here Who?

MUMBAI :Many of the performers who are currently in charge of the Indian cinema business, including Rajinikanth, Boman Irani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others, were once unemployed and from low-income families. One of these actors, who is now a sensation, used to spend nights on the road.

The famous person formerly camped out on the streets, now owns one of the most luxurious homes and has a staggering net worth of over Rs 6000 crore. he is Shah Rukh Khan with no doubt. Shah Rukh Khan previously recalled the day when he was nearly expelled from school for failing to pay the fees in an interview, stating, “I hate talking money. I detest it. I have built an empire but I can’t talk money. I’m told by my people that it would have been 10 times bigger an empire had I asked for money. But I know, if I had asked, instead it would have been 10 times smaller. It may sound arrogant but kings don’t ask. Even if it’s the media who calls me the king, I believe it and that’s why I don’t ask. Even a poverty-stricken king will never ask. If people ask him for something he’ll give his flesh and blood. I’m from a poor family."

He further added, “I’ve seen the worst. My father was dying and we couldn’t afford the expensive injections. My aunt used to send them from London. But if the course was of 20 injections, we managed only eight. So I’ll never know whether he died because we didn’t have the money or he died because he had to. I come from a place where there was less to eat. I’ve had watery dal and survived. I was sent letters from the school threatening to throw me out because my fees were not paid. Mom and Dad would collect change lying below the mattresses and pay for my education. Because I have seen so much poverty, I don’t yearn for money. I can spend all of it in one go. My wife scolds me for this. I spend crores at the drop of a hat – for films, for charity. You ask for money and I’ll give it to you.”

He also remembered the day he was abandoned on the road because they were unable to afford rent and were forced to sleep on the streets. The performer said, “That’s what my wife keeps telling me. But the fact that I didn’t have money before will ensure it won’t make a difference if I don’t have money now. The only fear is that my children should never be without a house. If you have a house and education, the world is at your feet. If you don’t have a job and money, at least you’ll have a roof to sleep and cry under. I’ve slept on the roads. There have been times I’ve been thrown out of my house because we couldn’t pay the rent. I have been on the roads twice.”

He continued, “I tell all the young heroines to please buy a house. I feel happy when they come and tell me that they have actually bought a house. People will always remember me for Mannat. It belittles my other achievements but it’s okay. Beyond your house, whatever you get is value addition. As they say, you’re not going to eat money and the food won’t taste better if you eat from a silver plate. I eat the same food, I wear the same clothes. I have four pairs of jeans. How much ever people may think differently of me, I’m exactly the way I was 20 years ago.”

Shah Rukh Khan now resides in Mannat, one of the priciest homes with his family. The actor stated net worth is Rs 6000 crore, and charges more than Rs 100 crore for each film.

Shah Rukh Khan made a remarkable comeback to the big screen and over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office with his most recent film, Pathaan. His most recent film, Jawan, broke his own record and made more than Rs 1100 crore at the box office globally. The actor is currently preparing for the debut of his eagerly anticipated Dunki movie alongside Rajkumar Hirani.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are also featured in the movie, which is set to open in theaters on December 22 just in time for Christmas. Fans have dubbed it the "biggest clash of the year" because it would be released at the same time as Prabhas' Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel.

