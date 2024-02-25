Inspiring! Vikrant Massey: From Riches to Rags and Back Again

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey's story is one of ups and downs, from earning a whopping Rs 35 lakh per month at the age of 24 to losing it all and having to depend on pocket money. Massey, once a prominent figure in Indian television, made his acting debut in 2007 and quickly rose to fame with shows like Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. However, despite his success, Massey felt disillusioned with the regressive content on television and decided to shift his focus to films.

In a recent interview, Massey revealed that his decision to leave television was met with shock from his parents, as he was earning a substantial amount of money. He said, “At the age of 24, I was earning ₹35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background. I quit TV at the time when I had a ₹35 lakh per month contract in my hand. I decided to do good work and find peace.”

However, the transition to films was not easy, and Massey struggled to find work initially. Within a year, he had exhausted all his savings and had to rely on his then-girlfriend, now-wife Sheetal, for pocket money to attend auditions. Despite the setbacks, Massey remained determined and eventually landed small roles in films like Lootera (2013) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), which helped him gain recognition in the industry.

Massey's breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed film A Death in the Gunj (2017), which opened doors to more significant roles in films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dilruba, and the web series Mirzapur. In 2023, Massey starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, which turned out to be a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 69 crore at the box office.

Massey's journey serves as a testament to his perseverance and determination to succeed in the face of adversity, making him a shining example for aspiring actors everywhere.

