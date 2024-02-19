Really! Vikrant Massey reveals he earned a whopping Rs 4.2 crores after his friend humiliated him for having plastic chairs at home

MUMBAI :Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series.

Speaking of a time when the 12th Fail actor’s friends humiliated him, he said, “Ek incident tha jahaan maine logon ko ghar bulaya, apne doston ko, bahut gehre dost the, and I am proud of it. I am not ashamed of it. Main aapko maansikta bata raha hun, logon ki, Kyunki meri maa bahut accha khana banati hai. To maine bola ghar aao yaar. Daawat pe bulaya hai sabko. Jab ghar ki dasha dekhi unhone, unhone dekha ki plastic ki kursiyaan hai ghar pe, paint chip ho raha hai, silan lagi hui hai ceiling pe, kitchen unke hisaab se aesthetically clean nahi tha, to agle din se phir unka bartaav meri taraf badal gaya. Wo khaaye piye aur ek ghante ke andar hi andar…we have to go, we have to leave. Of course, I could see the discomfort.”

Vikrant added, “Via via mujhe chats dikhayi gayi hain ki Vikrant ka ghar kaisa hai. Oh My God! He lives in a house like that. Usko dekh ke to lagta nahi hai.”

He further added, “Yeh hua ki TV mein bahut paisa kama liya phir. Matlab 24 ki umar mein pehla ghar khareed liya. I was making a lot of money. Ab sab kuch bata hi rahe hain to matlab, ek 24 saal ke ladke ke liye 35 lakh rupaya bahut hota hai mahina ka. Ek aise ladke ke liye jiske ghar 15 din father ki salary chalti thi, 16th day se crisis management shuru ho jata tha.”

On the work front, after getting accolades for his brilliant performance in the film 12th fail, Vikrant has been signed by Ektaa Kapoor for her next film that is titled The Sabarmati Report. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddi Dogra in key roles. The film is based on real-life incidents of 2002 when The Sabarmati Express caught fire and caused a massive tragedy in Gujarat and shook the nation.The film will hit cinema halls on 3rd May 2024.

