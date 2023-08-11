Interesting! Aamir Khan’s son Junaid to essay the role of a transwoman in his theatrical play 'Strictly Unconventional'

MUMBAI: Junaid Khan, who is Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s son is all set to mark his Hindi debut very soon. But apart from that he is already establishing himself as a power performer and proving his mettle as an actor. The handsome dude will be seen in a new play titled Strictly Unconventional where he will reportedly play the role of a transwoman. His unconventional choice of role is truly commendable as a young debutant.

The play will debut at the famous Prithvi Theatre in Juhu on 15th November and Junaid will be playing a double role and one of the roles he will essay will be that of a transwoman. Both roles are said to be poles apart.

Junaid made his theater debut in 2017 with the stage adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's renowned play, Mother Courage and Her Children. He has also been part of many other plays.

Junaid will be soon making his big screen debut in the upcoming film Maharaj under the eminent production banner of Yash Raj Films.

Junaid has also wrapped up the shoot of his second film, which is a love story opposite South beauty Sai Pallavi, who is also marking her Hindi film debut.

Earlier Aamir Khan had said in an interview that Junaid was rejected in over 15 auditions before being selected for his debut. He said he never wanted to launch his son as he feels only true talent can survive in the industry.

