Interesting! Aamir Khan’s son Junaid to essay the role of a transwoman in his theatrical play 'Strictly Unconventional'

The handsome dude will be seen in a new play titled Strictly Unconventional where he will reportedly play the role of a transwoman. His unconventional choice of role is truly commendable as a young debutant.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 11:54
movie_image: 
Junaid

MUMBAI: Junaid Khan, who is Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s son is all set to mark his Hindi debut very soon. But apart from that he is already establishing himself as a power performer and proving his mettle as an actor. The handsome dude will be seen in a new play titled Strictly Unconventional where he will reportedly play the role of a transwoman. His unconventional choice of role is truly commendable as a young debutant.

Also Read- Not Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan but this actor will star in Ishq remake?

The play will debut at the famous Prithvi Theatre in Juhu on 15th November and Junaid will be playing a double role and one of the roles he will essay will be that of a transwoman. Both roles are said to be poles apart. 

Junaid made his theater debut in 2017 with the stage adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's renowned play, Mother Courage and Her Children. He has also been part of many other plays. 

Junaid will be soon making his big screen debut in the upcoming film Maharaj under the eminent production banner of Yash Raj Films.

Also Read- Wow! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares beautiful glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities with fiance Nupur Shikhare, check it out

Junaid has also wrapped up the shoot of his second film, which is a love story opposite South beauty Sai Pallavi, who is also marking her Hindi film debut.

Earlier Aamir Khan had said in an interview that Junaid was rejected in over 15 auditions before being selected for his debut. He said he never wanted to launch his son as he feels only true talent can survive in the industry.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-pinkvilla

Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Reena Dutta Transwoman Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Secret Superstar PK 3 Idiots Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
Exclusive! Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now, I like how he is well layered with grey shades: Vishal Nayak on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si is an off-beat show. The Star Plus serial stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the...
Exclusive: Maitri Dhiren Bhanushali bags Shagun Pandey – Shruti Choudhary starrer Mere Baam Thanedaar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering latest information from the world of...
Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading role is the talk of the town...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein was a deserving show and should have got more traction: Rohini Naik
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein was an unconventional show but sadly, it will be going off-air soon. The Star Plus show’s...
Breaking! Main Hoon Aparajita’s Shruti Choudhary bags the lead role in Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan
Susmita Sen and Rohman Shawl
Uff! Susmita Sen and Rohman Shawl come hand in hand at a Diwali party, couple back together!
Aamir Khan
Wow! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares beautiful glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities with fiance Nupur Shikhare, check it out
Vicky
What! "Main har shot se pehle Katrina ko call karta tha" - Vicky Kaushal
Tiger
Wow! #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow trends all over Twitter as the fans Express their excitement for Tiger 3
Sridevi
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal