Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 03:15
MUMBAI:We always talk about actresses who opt for late pregnancies, but we have actors as well who decided to embrace fatherhood at a very late age. So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s.

Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was born when Saif was in his mid-20s and Ibrahim was born when he was 30. But, when Taimur was born, Saif was 46 and he was 50 when Jeh was born. A few months ago, there were even reports of Saif and Kareena expecting their third child together, but later, it turned out to be just a rumour.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan already had two kids, Suhana and Aryan. For their third child, they opted surrogacy. When AbRam was born, the superstar was 47 years old.

Sanjay Dutt

While Sanjay Dutt has a grown daughter Trishala who is in her 30s, the actor also has two young kids. When Shahraan and Iqra were born, the actor was 51 years old.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who is a famous name down South and has also made a mark in the Hindi film industry, had become father when he was 50. The actor got married to choreographer Pony Verma in 2010, and in 2015, they were blessed with a baby boy.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik passed away earlier this year at the age of 66. The actor is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. Well, he was 56 when Vanshika was born.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

