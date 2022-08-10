WHAT! These actors were linked with underworld

MUMBAI: There was a time when Hindi films and the underworld made it to the headlines together. While of course that has been stopped now, there are many actors whose names were linked with the underworld.

Check out the list below...

Monica Bedi – Abu Saleem

There were reports that Monica Bedi and Abu Saleem were in a relationship. They were arrested together in Portugal for entering the country on forged documents. It was said that she used to get movies because of Abu Saleem.

Mamta Kulkarni – Vicky Goswami

Mamta Kulkarni, who is known for her performance in movies like Karan Arjun, Baazi, China Gate, and others , was reportedly in a relationship with gangster Vikram Goswami. It was also said that she was married to him, however, there was no confirmation on it. A few years ago, police had named the actress as one of the accused involved in a drug racket.

Mandakini – Dawood Ibrahim

Mandakini is famous for her movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Well, she was in the news for having an affair with Dawood Ibrahim who used to reportedly finance Hindi movies.

Sanjay Dutt – 1993 case

Sanjay Dutt had made it to the headlines in the early 90s when he was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts. It was alleged that Dutt was connected to Abu Saleem and latter had visited the actor’s house to store guns there.

Anil Kapoor’s viral pictures with Dawood Ibrahim

Anil Kapoor was also linked to the underworld when his picture with Dawood Ibrahim made it to the headlines. It was a cricket match where they were seen together.

