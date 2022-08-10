WHAT! These actors were linked with underworld

There was a time when Hindi films and underworld made it to the headlines together. So, today let’s look at the list of the actors who were linked with the underworld.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 15:39
movie_image: 
Monica Bedi

MUMBAI: There was a time when Hindi films and the underworld made it to the headlines together. While of course that has been stopped now, there are many actors whose names were linked with the underworld. 

Check out the list below...

Monica Bedi – Abu Saleem

There were reports that Monica Bedi and Abu Saleem were in a relationship. They were arrested together in Portugal for entering the country on forged documents. It was said that she used to get movies because of Abu Saleem.

Also Read: WOW! IIFA 2023: From Salman Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s hug to a fan kissing Siddharth Nigam, here are the highlights of the award function

Mamta Kulkarni – Vicky Goswami

Mamta Kulkarni, who is known for her performance in movies like Karan Arjun, Baazi, China Gate, and others , was reportedly in a relationship with gangster Vikram Goswami. It was also said that she was married to him, however, there was no confirmation on it. A few years ago, police had named the actress as one of the accused involved in a drug racket.  

Mandakini – Dawood Ibrahim

Mandakini is famous for her movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Well, she was in the news for having an affair with Dawood Ibrahim who used to reportedly finance Hindi movies.

Sanjay Dutt – 1993 case

Sanjay Dutt had made it to the headlines in the early 90s when he was arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts. It was alleged that Dutt was connected to Abu Saleem and latter had visited the actor’s house to store guns there.

Also Read: Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Anil Kapoor’s viral pictures with Dawood Ibrahim

Anil Kapoor was also linked to the underworld when his picture with Dawood Ibrahim made it to the headlines. It was a cricket match where they were seen together. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Monica Bedi Abu Saleem Mamta Kulkarni Vicky Goswami Mandakini Sanjay Dutt Salman Khan Anil Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WHAT! Did Harshad Arora wrap up the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Fans feel so
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days.First, the show grabbed major...
Did you know Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty is pursuing PhD in sociology?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
Must Read! After opening conversations on some flaws in society, now Katha Ankahee portrays the importance of ‘Simple, Straightforward Communication’ instead of Grand Gestures?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Television world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta talks about sharing the screen space, and treatment on sets, says “ I think if you are the protagonist of any show, in this case, Disha and I, have an added responsibility. I think your behavior and conduct on set are crucial..”!
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai before...
Whoa! Krystle D'Souza shows her amazing physical transformation, says she had to edit her pictures to look slimmer on social media
MUMBAI :Krystle D’Souza enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She came to the limelight with her show Ek...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Oh No! Ali falls into another trouble
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Monica Bedi
WHAT! These actors were linked with underworld
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adah Sharma
What! Adah Sharma’s old chat mocking Ananya Panday goes viral? here’s what she said
Zara Hatke
Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out
the highlights of the award function
WOW! IIFA 2023: From Salman Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s hug to a fan kissing Siddharth Nigam, here are the highlights of the award function
Arjun Kapoor
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media
Rishi Kapoor
Wow! Rishi Kapoor’s fans impressed with this young Uzbekistani look alike after he recreates his song ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahin’