Interesting! This actress wants to do an ‘intense romantic film like Aashiqui’ Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan has slowly made a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor, who came into the limelight with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, is now ruling the hearts of many with his latest films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. The actor has an interesting line up of films coming up.

Now this actress who has made a smooth transition from the South to Hindi entertainment, has expressed a strong desire to work with the Lukka Chuppi actor. We are talking about none other than Raashi Khanna who recently impressed her fans with her performance in Farzi with Shahid Kapoor.

The actress in a recent interview with a news portal spoke about Kartik and said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.” She further added, “That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience, so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

Kartik will next be seen in Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s next.

Credit-glamsham