Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”

MUMBAI:Aditya Roy Kapur is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor we have in Bollywood. The actor has been in the news for the past few weeks because of his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. His peers, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal, all are married, and Aditya’s marriage has also been the talk of the town.
Recently, during an interview with an entertainment portal, when Aditya was about the hashtag #AdiKiShaadi and everyone getting married, the actor said, “Mrunal said a great thing the other day that she is not getting FOMO, but it is JOMO, joy of missing out. So, it’s joy of missing out. But, it’s true, everyone recently got married right.”

When probed that recently at an award Varun said that he wants to give shaadi ka churan to Arjun Kapoor and Aditya, to this the Gumraah actor said, “Yeah, we are the only two left from that batch.”  

Well, before Ananya Panday, Aditya had made it to the headlines for reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Ahana Deol, and Diva Dhawan. While there are reports of him dating Ananya, the couple has not yet openly spoken up about it.
A few weeks ago, they walked the ramp together at a fashion week, and while their fans loved their Jodi, a few netizens felt that they don’t make a good pair. What do you have to say about Aditya and Ananya’s Jodi? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, today, Aditya and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah has hit the big screens, and the movie is getting a mixed response from the critics.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Mrunal Thakur Gumraah Rhea Chakraborty Shraddha Kapoor Ahana Deol Diva Dhawan Movie News TellyChakkar
