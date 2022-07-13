Interesting! After Alia Bhatt, is Katrina Kaif pregnant with Vicky Kaushal’s child? Scroll down for details

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was last seen in Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash with husband Vicky Kaushal following which the Tiger 3 actress is missing from the limelight as well as social media. Her absence has however sparked the rumours of pregnancy among the netizens.

Most Instagram users are guessing that Katrina Kaif is expecting her first baby with husband Vicky Kaushal. An ardent fan of the actress came up with a theory that Katrina will announce the big news on her birthday this month, July 16. Some keen fans also speculated that Katrina was missing from this year's Koffee With Karan line-up and that was one of the big give aways, as well.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Karan Johar’s extravagant 50th birthday bash in May and she is missing from our airport diaries too! Her last Instagram post was weeks ago for the promotions of her film ‘Bhoot Police’ and it seems like she has disappeared from the face of the Earth.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. ‘Phone Bhoot’ is slated for release on October 7. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt which will go on floors next year.

