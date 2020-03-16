Wow! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, besides being actresses, the beauty divas are successful businesswomen

Citadel’s Priyanka Chopra or Dabangg actress Sonakshi, well-known Bollywood divas have proved themselves to be one of the successful entrepreneurs apart from being most desirable actresses

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Bollywood

MUMBAI: International icon Priyanka Chopra has been living the best of both worlds. She has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and more films in her kitty. And apart from acting and producing films, Priyanka has also dabbled in business.

Priyanka is the founder of a haircare products brand Anomaly Hair Care. Like PeeCee there are more beauties who are known for being businesswomen in the beauty sector.

Also Read: Unbelievable! Priyanka Chopra makes some shocking revelations on THIS television show, here is what you have to know

Tiger 3 beauty has a make-up brand called Kay beauty. Kay by Katrina Kaif was launched in association with Nykaa. Katrina's beauty brand has some amazing products.

Recently, the Dabangg beauty almost fooled us all into thinking that she has got engaged to someone special. She flaunted her manicured hands and stone on her ring finger. However, it was later learned that Sona was launching a line of artificial nails called Soezi.

Ragini MMS actress Sunny Leone launched a vegan cosmetic company called Star Struck. It is Peta-certified and is known for lip products. Over the years, Sunny added other beauty products such as Concealers, mascaras and more to her beauty line.

Also Read: Interesting! Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's love story

Gorgeous beauty Anusha Dandekar launched the beauty brand BrownSkin Beauty which aims to promote healthier skin over fairer skin. Anusha's BrownSkin Beauty is eco-friendly and cruelty-free.

Bhagam Bhaag, Bell Bottom actress also launched a beauty brand called Arias. It is vegetarian, free of parabens and cruelty. It is an affordable skincare line.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Katrina Kaif Priyanka Chopra Sonakshi Sinha Sunny Leone Dabangg Tiger 3 Jee Le Zara Ragini MMS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more in 60 films...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Vaishali is shocked to see Pakhi so hostile, Pakhi blackmails her own mother to support her evil schemes
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Fabulous! From the interior of her house to its price, here's everything to know about Shershaah actress Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is slowly and steadily getting into the limelight with her impressive...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupamaa ends the fight between Rakhi and Baa, Baa doesn’t want Kapadias to attend Kinjal’s baby shower
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Latest Video