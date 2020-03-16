Wow! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, besides being actresses, the beauty divas are successful businesswomen

MUMBAI: International icon Priyanka Chopra has been living the best of both worlds. She has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and more films in her kitty. And apart from acting and producing films, Priyanka has also dabbled in business.

Priyanka is the founder of a haircare products brand Anomaly Hair Care. Like PeeCee there are more beauties who are known for being businesswomen in the beauty sector.

Tiger 3 beauty has a make-up brand called Kay beauty. Kay by Katrina Kaif was launched in association with Nykaa. Katrina's beauty brand has some amazing products.

Recently, the Dabangg beauty almost fooled us all into thinking that she has got engaged to someone special. She flaunted her manicured hands and stone on her ring finger. However, it was later learned that Sona was launching a line of artificial nails called Soezi.

Ragini MMS actress Sunny Leone launched a vegan cosmetic company called Star Struck. It is Peta-certified and is known for lip products. Over the years, Sunny added other beauty products such as Concealers, mascaras and more to her beauty line.

Gorgeous beauty Anusha Dandekar launched the beauty brand BrownSkin Beauty which aims to promote healthier skin over fairer skin. Anusha's BrownSkin Beauty is eco-friendly and cruelty-free.

Bhagam Bhaag, Bell Bottom actress also launched a beauty brand called Arias. It is vegetarian, free of parabens and cruelty. It is an affordable skincare line.

