Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2

War 2 has been in the news for the past many days. There have been multiple reports about the female lead and moviegoers want Alia Bhatt opposite Jr NTR in the film.
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: War 2 has been in the news for the past many days. Earlier, it was announced that Ayan Mukerji will be directing War 2. Later, there were reports that Jr NTR has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film, and it will be Hrithik vs Jr NTR. Now, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Sharwari Wagh are being considered to play the female lead.

Well, there’s no official announcement about it, but fans are clearly interested to watch Alia and Jr NTR together on the big screens after RRR. Fans have also started using the hashtag, Taralia.

A netizen tweeted, “Taralia Bring it on.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Need @tarak9999 @aliaa08 pair in #War2.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you think Alia will be perfect to play the female lead in an action movie like War? Let us know in the comments below.

Well, Vaani Kapoor had a very small role in War. But, if the makers are planning to get Alia or Deepika in the movie, we are sure the audience would expect a meaty role for the female lead.

Talking about Alia’s movies, the actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. The former is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the latter will get an OTT release. After Raha’s birth, Alia is yet to sign a new movie, so will it be War 2? Let’s wait and watch.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

