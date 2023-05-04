WOW! Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan in War 2? Fans go berserk, “One more 500 cr grosser”

According to reports, Jr NTR has been roped in to star in War 2 and it will be Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR in the movie. Well, fans on social media have gone berserk.
Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Yesterday, it was announced that Ayan Mukerji has been roped in to direct War 2. Of course, Hrithik Roshan will be returning as Kabir, and now, here’s a news about the film that has made everyone super excited.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jr NTR has been roped in for War 2, and it will be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in the movie. Now, this news has made fans of both the actors go berserk on social media.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War 2'

A fan tweeted, “Adi Chopra has gone insane man! What is he making!!! After every news you feel that scale of #SpyUniverse just went up a notch & "can't get bigger than this" and yet the news after that leaves you with the same feeling! @yrf #SpyUniverse supremacy.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Ok so one more 500 cr grosser !” Check out the tweets below...

Well, if this report turns out to be true, War 2 will mark Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut and it is surely a casting coup. Just like fans we would also love to see a dance battle between Hrithik and Jr NTR as they both are amazing dancers.

Are you excited to watch Hrithik and Jr NTR in War 2? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, currently Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of NTR 30 which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He also has NTR 31 lined up. Talking about Hrithik, the actor currently only has Fighter lined up.

Also Read: What! SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Junior NTR had to pay to this shocking amount to be the part of Oscars

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

