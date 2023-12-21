Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more

While most people would take months and years to get over a serious relationship, it looks like actor Arbaaz has moved on pretty quick.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 15:09
movie_image: 
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has reportedly found love again. 

Also Read- Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Manu Punjabi to be seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

While most people would take months and years to get over a serious relationship, it looks like actor Arbaaz has moved on pretty quick. As per some reports, Arbaaz met make-up artist Shura Khan on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which will release next year.

Shura, who is a professional make-up artist has worked with celebs like Raveena Tandon earlier. The duo were initially talking on a professional level but later they became friends and have developed a liking for each other. The couple are reportedly planning to get married.

Also Read- “Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration

Arbaaz and Giorgia were deeply in love and were also planning to settle down; however the duo decided to separate due to their differences. In an interview, Giorgia said that Arbaaz and her are poles apart and are very different in their thinking. She also mentioned that his ex-wife Malaika Arora had nothing to do with their break-up.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

Credit-BollywoodLife

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Arhaan Khan Arjun Kapoor Moving In With Malaika Giorgia Andriani An Action Hero Kuttey Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 15:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie : Shocking! Amrith blackmails Imlie and tells her to shoot Agastya; dadi comes to know the shocking truth
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'
MUMBAI: Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the cherished Welcome series, marks Akshay Kumar's successful...
Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra was introduced in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She has worked in the south industry for a long time...
Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’
MUMBAI: In the next film 'Kill,' actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who began his career with the movie 'Sonali Cable,' plans...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'
Ravi Pandey
Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
Raghav
Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’
Arbaaz Khan
What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!
Dunki
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
Meera Chopra
Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside!