Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has reportedly found love again.

While most people would take months and years to get over a serious relationship, it looks like actor Arbaaz has moved on pretty quick. As per some reports, Arbaaz met make-up artist Shura Khan on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which will release next year.

Shura, who is a professional make-up artist has worked with celebs like Raveena Tandon earlier. The duo were initially talking on a professional level but later they became friends and have developed a liking for each other. The couple are reportedly planning to get married.

Arbaaz and Giorgia were deeply in love and were also planning to settle down; however the duo decided to separate due to their differences. In an interview, Giorgia said that Arbaaz and her are poles apart and are very different in their thinking. She also mentioned that his ex-wife Malaika Arora had nothing to do with their break-up.

