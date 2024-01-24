Interesting! Bhumi Pednekar Reveals February Connection Ahead of Bhakshak Release

Bhumi Pednekar shares her special bond with February and expresses the significance of her upcoming movie, Bhakshak, calling it a pivotal project in her career.
movie_image: 
Bhumi

MUMBAI: As the versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar gears up for the release of her upcoming intense crime thriller, Bhakshak, she sheds light on her profound connection with the month of February. Bhumi, known for her unique and impactful roles, sees February as a fortunate month for her film releases, attributing previous successes to this time frame.

Bhakshak, directed by Pulkit, features Bhumi as a determined journalist confronting a powerful villain exploiting young girls at a women's shelter. The actress expresses her excitement for the film's release in February, a month that holds sentimental value for her since her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, was released during the same period.

In an official statement, Bhumi reminisces about her debut, stating, "It got me so much love, acclaim, and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope-pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of a project." She further emphasizes how February marked the release of another significant film, Badhaai Do, celebrating the rights of the LGBT community and making waves in the industry.

Speaking about Bhakshak, Bhumi expresses her hope for a similar level of appreciation. She regards the film as special and eagerly anticipates the audience's response. "I hope February is again lucky for me, and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever," she concludes.

Backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak is set to stream on Netflix from February 9, 2024.

