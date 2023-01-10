Interesting! Deepak Tijori reveals how he was shocked when his negative role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar won him praises, “This had gone upside down”

MUMBAI: The 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was a cult movie of its time. It portrayed the school life of competitions, enmity, love, crushes and many more. While Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka played the leading couple, Deepak Tijori had a negative role.

Also Read-Deepak Tijori gets a warm welcome on Bigg Boss

In the weekend episode of India’s Got Talent, we will see a reunion of the 90’s stars like Chunky Pandey, Rahul Roy, Deepak Tijori, and Ayesha Jhulka. A group from Chhattisgargh performed brilliantly on the song Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar from the Mansoor Khan directorial Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikendar and Deepak reminisced some sweet memories of the film.

Deepak siad, ‘It’s been 30-31 years since the release of this movie and, since it enjoyed great fandom, we have seen many versions of this song. But after 31 years, I can say one thing – I haven’t seen a better version than that of your performance.’

Deepak further added, “Your choreography was outstanding and your hard work is truly commendable. I’m thankful to Mansoor for giving me the chance to be a part of the movie, and I am so happy that I got a chance to witness this. Thank you so much.” He added humourously, “When we completed the film, it was expected that the audience would hate me. But when we went to Delhi for promotion, a surprising thing that we saw in the movie theatre was when Shekhar Malhotra was winning the race in the movie, the public was cheering for him.”

Deepak went on to say about his role in the film, “It was a totally opposite reaction; Aamir and I were looking at each other and saying that this had gone upside down.”

Also Read-Shocking! Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 Crores, files case against co-producer of Tipppsy

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

