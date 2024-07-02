Interesting! Dev D completes 15 years, Abhay Deol reveals interesting insight of a different climax

MUMBAI: Abhay Deol has been in the industry for a long time now and while the actor and director has catered some unique content to the audience, he has also received a lot of love and admiration from the audience for the same.

The actor made his debut with the Hindi movie Socha Na Tha where he was paired opposite Ayesha Takia. The rom-com was loved by the audience but the actor later left his mark doing some really unique roles and giving amazing performances. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Also read - OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

Amongst a lot of movies that contributed to his recognition, there’s one movie which the audience can never forget about and that’s Dev D which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. In the movie, other than Abhay Deol, we also got to see some good performances from actors like Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and many more.

The movie just turned 15 years today and the actor posted about it, revealing some really interesting insights. Take a look at the post by Abhay Deol below:

As you can see in the caption of the post where Abhay Deol has revealed a lot of interesting insights saying, “It’s 15 years today since the release of Dev.D. I still remember pitching the idea of a contemporary, musical version of Devdas to Anurag, at the juhu Marriott. The shock and excitement on his face is etched in my memory.

My ending was different from what he made though, I had Dev get shot by the cops outside Paro’s house because by the end of the film he’s a drug dealer. But the happy ending gave my character redemption, and it clearly worked.

I still wonder where we would be had we killed him off. Dev the drug dealer, the original chauvinist, he was always far beyond redemption for me from the start lol!

Either way, I never pitched another idea to anyone in the industry since then. Maybe I should start focusing on development once again?”

The fans of the actor and the movie would really want to know how the movie would look with the climax that Abhay Deol wanted to give to the movie. Well, Abhay is all set for his upcoming movie Bun Tikki which got wrapped up the other day.

Also read - OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

It’ll be interesting to see Abhay Deol once again on screen. Tell us what you think about Dev D, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.