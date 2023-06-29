OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

MUMBAI:Abhay Deol is a talented actor and has been part of a lot of good projects like Dev D, Aisha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and many more. The actor was recently seen enjoying the wedding festivities of his nephew Karan Deol.

Also Read-Abhay Deol's One by Two to release on Facebook (USA) today

There was however a time when Abhay shockingly made an appearance at an award function with a black eye, symbolizing being jilted by a music company. He was revolting against a music company that refused to release his film ‘One By Two’s music even days before its theatrical release. The company he was referring to was T Series.

On answering what is the solution to the issue, Abhay said, “The solution is don’t make me sign a clause that’s illegal” He later took to social media to explain the whole fiasco and wrote, “Well, the entire music fraternity is up in arms against the record labels because they expect musicians to sign a contract with a clause that is against the law. Producers like myself are expected to make sure that they sign. Which means if anyone is arrested for breaking the law it will be the producer!”

Also Read-Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Abhay Deol seen with cousins Sunny and Bobby for the pre-wedding festivities

Abhay post read, “I am also against the exploitation of artists. I believe in their rights and even if a musician was ready to sign it, I would advise him/her against it. As a result, I have no album in the market”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit-Scoopwhoop



