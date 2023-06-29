OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

There was however a time when Abhay shockingly made an appearance at an award function with a black eye
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 17:50
movie_image: 
OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry

MUMBAI:Abhay Deol is a talented actor and has been part of a lot of good projects like Dev D, Aisha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and many more. The actor was recently seen enjoying the wedding festivities of his nephew Karan Deol.

Also Read-Abhay Deol's One by Two to release on Facebook (USA) today

There was however a time when Abhay shockingly made an appearance at an award function with a black eye, symbolizing being jilted by a music company. He was revolting against a music company that refused to release his film ‘One By Two’s music even days before its theatrical release. The company he was referring to was T Series.

On answering what is the solution to the issue, Abhay said, “The solution is don’t make me sign a clause that’s illegal” He later took to social media to explain the whole fiasco and wrote, “Well, the entire music fraternity is up in arms against the record labels because they expect musicians to sign a contract with a clause that is against the law. Producers like myself are expected to make sure that they sign. Which means if anyone is arrested for breaking the law it will be the producer!”

Also Read-Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Wow! Abhay Deol seen with cousins Sunny and Bobby for the pre-wedding festivities

 Abhay post read, “I am also against the exploitation of artists. I believe in their rights and even if a musician was ready to sign it, I would advise him/her against it. As a result, I have no album in the market”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit-Scoopwhoop


  

Abhay Deol Dev D Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Raanjhanaa Happy Bhag Jayegi Chakravyuh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 17:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Jasleen to create roadblock for Sahiba’s education in college
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Esha Gaur is happy with the positive feedback around her track ‘Aye Zindagi’ from 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: I feel blessed and motivated
MUMBAI: Esha Gaur’s rendition, Aye Zindagi from the film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has been getting rave reviews. The...
Tere Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba accused of taking revenge
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhir expresses his hatred towards Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kumkum Bhagya: New entry! Mihika marks her entry into the lives of Ranbir and Prachi
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry
OMG! Time when Abhay Deol came to an award function with a black eye, exposing the dark side of the music industry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Oberoi
Whoa! Akshay Oberoi spills the beans on his role in Fighter, “gained 10kg of muscles”
Rahul Bose
Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!
Rekha
Whoa! Meet Rekha’s sister Radha who missed becoming a superstar; she has a link to Dimple Kapadia
I respect her a lot”
Must Read! Hema Malini on why she never met Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur after marriage, “I respect her a lot”
Project K
Whoa! Is Prabhas taking home a Rs 150 crore paycheque for Project K? THIS is how much Deepika will be getting