Interesting! Dia Mirza opens up about how OTT rescued her career during downtime; Says ‘democratized the system of storytelling’

MUMBAI: The official invitation for the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was revealed during a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 20. One of the attendees at the event, actress Dia Mirza, spoke candidly about how the film industry has changed dramatically with the debut of OTT and how movies have always had a significant influence on society.

Looking back on a career spanning more than 20 years, from her breakthrough film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001 to her most recent release, Dhak Dhak in 2023, Dia discussed how her path has coincided with the development of the film industry in the nation.

"Our films are a reflection of our society, culture and ideologies. We need our filmmakers to tell good stories so that the people learn good things and work towards eradicating the shortcomings in our society," she stated.

She went on to say, "My journey in the film industry has made me understand the concepts of gender and equality much better than any other job would've helped me understand. The films that I'm most proud of are my first and my last. Because these two films have covered the gap that needed to be covered in the film industry and in the society."

"When Dhak Dhak released last year, I had said that it took us 150 years to make a film that was led by four women, belonging to different age groups, who were telling their stories. It was about defeating our fears and stepping out of our shells to taste real freedom. My journey over the last 23 years has been very similar to the story of Dhak Dhak. When I made my debut with RHTDM, there used to be very few women on the sets as it was majorly populated and run by men, but today, there are many more women on our film sets, working across various departments, and that is really an achievement for the society," she explained.

Dia said that the rise of OTT platforms has helped the film industry by providing a multitude of opportunities for performers and storytellers. She revealed that there was a period in her professional life when she was unemployed and that's when OTT saved her.

"When Kaafir was offered to me, at that time I was actually sitting at home and I was not getting any work in films. But I'm glad it came to me and I decided to do it as it's one of the best stories that I've been a part of. It's one of the most nuanced characters that I have been able to portray," she stated.

"When it comes to theatrical releases, very few films can be made because there are too many permutations and combinations, too many stresses and pressures. But with OTT, the system has opened up, and it has given a lot of opportunities to a lot of people, including myself. Directors, editors, cinematographers, actors, everyone gets the opportunity to come forward and showcase their art," she added.

Dia expressed gratitude to OTT platforms for giving storytellers a feeling of independence. "I truly believe that OTT has democratized the system of storytelling because here, it's purely the audience who decides what they want to consume. OTT has also offered us the freedom to tell stories and I hope we continue to remain free and not hold back from showcasing stories the way they need to be shown," she concluded.

