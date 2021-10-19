Interesting! Did you know Shah Rukh's luxurious limousine has some connection with PM Narendra Modi?

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns many expensive things.

The actor was once the talk of the town during his appearance in Dubai in 2014. Shah Rukh had made a king-style entry in his personal Limousine along with his wife Gauri Khan. But here is an interesting fact that Shah Rukh’s luxurious limousine has some connection with PM Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: SAD! Aryan Khan breaks down while talking to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan over a video call for 10 minutes?

In the year 2018, PM Narendra Modi was attending the Commonwealth Summit and the car that was used to bring him to the venue was a luxury sedan limousine. It was reported that only PM Modi received permission to sit in this 100-meter long car. The interesting fact is that the Bollywood superstar owns this limousine.

For the uninitiated, King Khan along with his wife in 2014 had made a classic entry on the foreign land as both stepped down from the long luxury car and received a warm welcome from the royal individuals of Dubai. The reason for the actor to visit Dubai at the time was to launch his real estate business named ‘Royal Estates by Shah Rukh Khan’. The actor became one of the richest celebrities in India in 2014 after the star added one more property to his assets. At the time, this 2.4 million-square-foot project that cost Dh 2.3 billion had an event that was attended by high profile people from India as well as several other countries.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dreadful! Shah Rukh Khan recalled ‘fear moment’ when pregnant Gauri was taken to labour room; details inside

CREDIT: KOIMOI