Interesting! Did you notice these actors playing different roles in Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Deets inside

MUMBAI: The concept of movie universe is a little new to the Indian movie audience who has seen such universes and multiverses in English Movies. However, lately we have seen a few directors coming up with sequels, prequels, and universes. The audience has become more intrigued by the concept and the directors and producers observed how invested the audience has become.

One of such directors is Rohit Shetty who introduced us to the world of cops with movies like Singham, Singham returns Simmba and more. Soon we will get to see an OTT series from the director, India Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

We have earlier seen Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar making their mark in movies like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Soon we will get to see them all together in the upcoming movie Singham Again which will release on 15th August, 2024. Meanwhile, the Indian Police Force, the OTT series will be available for streaming from 19th January, 2024.

Now while the is introduced to the concept of universe, it might get a little confusing as we will get to see some actors playing different characters in different projects of the same universe...which technically should be known as multiverse now.

As we have seen the main leads of the movies and series keeping us intrigued with their performances, there are other actors that contributed well to the movie and we're noticed playing different characters. Check out the list of actors and their characters below:

Ashok Samarth

The actor played a really impactful character of Shiva Nayak in Singham, challenging the character of Singham. However, he was then seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, playing the character of a lawyer.

Sarita Joshi

Sarita Joshi has been in the industry for very long time and has portrayed some powerful characters. In Singham Returns, the actress played the character of Mrs. Jadhav, mother of police officer who gets shot dead by goons. The actress was then seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, playing the character of Bharti Ranade, mother of Durva Ranade played by Sonu Sood.

Ashwini Kalsekar

In the cop universe, we see the rebel side of cops who are determined to serve justice. In Singham Returns, while Ajay Devgn decides to punish the bad guys, we see a reporter, played by Ashwini Kalsekar, trying to make Singham understand that he is doing something wrong. However, Singham serves justice in his unique and heroic style. The actress was then seen in Simmba playing the role of Judge Smita Parulkar who gives the final statement in favour of Simmba.

Amrit Pal Singh

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba left a strong mark on the audience with its storyline and performances from actors. Amrit Pal Singh, playing the role of Sada, brother of Durva, played his negative character really well. He was then seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi playing the role of Inspector Abbas Naeem Khan, a fellow inspector of Surya.

Nikitin Dheer

The actor is known to play some very powerful characters and we have always loved his performances. The actor was seen playing the role of Mukhtar Ansari in Sooryavanshi and will be seen once again in the upcoming OTT series Indian Police Force. It'll be interesting to see his performance in the series.

