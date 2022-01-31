Interesting! Fans amused to see Vicky Kaushal’s name on the U-19 World Cup scoreboard, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal received a goofy surprise on Sunday morning. The actor is known for playing cricket like a pro, but did you know that his name also appeared in the U-19 World Cup tournament?

Also Read:Aww! Vicky Kaushal dropped a candid pic sitting on the banks of river Narmada, fans enquire about Katrina

The Indian U-19 team is playing excellent in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament. During the quarter-final match with Bangladesh on Saturday, Vicky's fans spotted two Indian bowlers, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe taking crucial wickets. When the scoreboard appeared, Vicky's name got reflected and that excited his fans.

Also Read:Shocking! Vicky Kaushal had an ugly breakup with this actress before getting married to Katrina Kaif

Then, the actor got several tweets and mentions, and thus he himself shared a photo on his Instagram stories saying, "Thank you internet for spamming me with this today." He wished the team by concluding, "Best wishes Team U-19."

Recently, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up his next with Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up his next with Sara Ali Khan. He dropped a still from the film and wrote alongside, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

Credit: DNA