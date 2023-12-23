Interesting! Fatima Sana Shaikh Fondly Recalls 'Dangal' Journey on Its 7th Anniversary

As 'Dangal' marks seven years since its release, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her emotional roller coaster ride, from debut to 'Dhak Dhak', expressing gratitude for the love and memories.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 21:21
movie_image: 
Fatima

MUMBAI: As 'Dangal' marks seven years since its release, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her emotional roller coaster ride, from debut to 'Dhak Dhak', expressing gratitude for the love and memories.

In a heartfelt tribute to the film that marked her cinematic debut, 'Dangal,' Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates the seventh anniversary of its release. The sports drama, depicting the inspiring journey of wrestler Geeta Phogat and her family, not only served as a cinematic delight but also became a cultural phenomenon.

Fatima, who portrayed the real-life wrestling champion, Geeta Phogat, earned accolades and adoration for her compelling performance. Reflecting on her journey since 'Dangal,' she shares, "It's been seven years since 'Dangal,' a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories." The actress expresses the roller coaster of emotions she has experienced in her film career, from the highs of happiness to the lows of sorrow.

Also Read: After 'Dangal', I was back to square one: Fatima Sana Shaikh

The significance of Geeta Phogat's character remains deeply ingrained in Fatima's heart. Grateful for the love and appreciation showered on this iconic role, she toasts to seven years of stepping into Geeta's shoes. Fatima extends her gratitude to the 'Dangal' family that made the journey possible and acknowledges the magic woven into this remarkable film.

As the actress reminisces about her career trajectory, from 'Dangal' to 'Dhak Dhak,' she encapsulates the essence of her cinematic odyssey—a blend of joy, tears, and unforgettable moments. Here's to the timeless impact of 'Dangal' and the indelible mark it left on Fatima's journey in the world of cinema.

Also Read: What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala 

Fatima Sana Shaikh Dangal 7th anniversary Geeta Phogat cinematic debut Bollywood Dhak dhak wrestling champion film career cultural phenomenon heartfelt tribute TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 21:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' Completes First Mumbai Schedule, Promises Thrilling Action
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated film 'Deva,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has successfully concluded its first...
Interesting! Fatima Sana Shaikh Fondly Recalls 'Dangal' Journey on Its 7th Anniversary
MUMBAI: As 'Dangal' marks seven years since its release, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her emotional roller...
Wow! Prabhas Power: Salaar Storms into Top Four Highest First-Day Grossers at Indian Box Office
MUMBAI: In a remarkable feat, Prabhas secures his position as the undisputed king of Indian box office openers, with...
Did You Know! Dunki Cast Fees Breakdown: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and More, Unveiling the Numbers
MUMBAI: As Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki continues to make waves in theatres, the curiosity around the fees of...
Exclusivel! Movie Dhak Dhak is all set for its sequel, read more
MUMBAI: Movie Dhak Dhak was released in the year 2023, the movie that has the amazing star cast like Ratna Pathak Shah...
Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in a leading role has been the talk of the town, ever since the...
Recent Stories
Shahid
Must Read! Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' Completes First Mumbai Schedule, Promises Thrilling Action
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid
Must Read! Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's 'Deva' Completes First Mumbai Schedule, Promises Thrilling Action
Prabhas
Wow! Prabhas Power: Salaar Storms into Top Four Highest First-Day Grossers at Indian Box Office
Shah
Did You Know! Dunki Cast Fees Breakdown: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and More, Unveiling the Numbers
Dhak
Exclusivel! Movie Dhak Dhak is all set for its sequel, read more
Dunki
Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki
Mouni Roy
Woah! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani raises temperatures in bikini pictures, giving us some major friendship goals