Interesting! Fatima Sana Shaikh Fondly Recalls 'Dangal' Journey on Its 7th Anniversary

MUMBAI: As 'Dangal' marks seven years since its release, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her emotional roller coaster ride, from debut to 'Dhak Dhak', expressing gratitude for the love and memories.

In a heartfelt tribute to the film that marked her cinematic debut, 'Dangal,' Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates the seventh anniversary of its release. The sports drama, depicting the inspiring journey of wrestler Geeta Phogat and her family, not only served as a cinematic delight but also became a cultural phenomenon.

Fatima, who portrayed the real-life wrestling champion, Geeta Phogat, earned accolades and adoration for her compelling performance. Reflecting on her journey since 'Dangal,' she shares, "It's been seven years since 'Dangal,' a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories." The actress expresses the roller coaster of emotions she has experienced in her film career, from the highs of happiness to the lows of sorrow.

The significance of Geeta Phogat's character remains deeply ingrained in Fatima's heart. Grateful for the love and appreciation showered on this iconic role, she toasts to seven years of stepping into Geeta's shoes. Fatima extends her gratitude to the 'Dangal' family that made the journey possible and acknowledges the magic woven into this remarkable film.

As the actress reminisces about her career trajectory, from 'Dangal' to 'Dhak Dhak,' she encapsulates the essence of her cinematic odyssey—a blend of joy, tears, and unforgettable moments. Here's to the timeless impact of 'Dangal' and the indelible mark it left on Fatima's journey in the world of cinema.

