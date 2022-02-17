Interesting! Find out how Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has made celebs reveal some dirty secrets of their lives

MUMBAI: Following the grand launch of India’s biggest and most fearless reality show, ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel’ in Mumbai with huge fanfare recently, streaming giant ALTBalaji & MX Player have now unveiled the power-packed trailer of the most dramatic and thrilling reality show in the frenetic centre of the capital city, New Delhi. They are launching yet another progressive & clutter-breaking piece of content from the home-grown streaming giants’ legacy.

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut quipped, “The spectacular launch of the show had piqued everyone’s curiosity, and the trailer is a testament of how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be. I am happy to unveil the trailer in our country’s capital city, and I am equally thrilled & excited for foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept. I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta, for always being by my side, and she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. So to all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever!”

‘Lock Upp’ promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the show’s jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

