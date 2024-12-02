Interesting! Former Beauty Queen's Journey from Bollywood Debut to Billionaire Marriage

Gayatri Joshi, a former beauty queen, made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but opted for a quiet life after marrying billionaire Vikas Oberoi.
Former Beauty Queen

MUMBAI: Gayatri Joshi, once a shining star in Bollywood, embarked on a remarkable journey that saw her transition from the glitz of the film industry to a serene life with her billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi.

Born in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gayatri Joshi's journey to fame began with modelling, where she adorned campaigns for renowned brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, and more. Her beauty and charm propelled her to success, culminating in her victory as Miss India International 2000.

In December 2004, Gayatri Joshi made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades', starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the film's success, Gayatri surprised many by bidding adieu to act after just one movie.

Following her departure from the film industry, Gayatri Joshi embarked on a new chapter in her life by tying the knot with Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi in 2005. Oberoi, the magnate behind Mumbai-based real estate giant Oberoi Realty, boasts a net worth exceeding a staggering Rs 35,000 crore, as per Forbes.

Retreating from the limelight, Gayatri now resides in Mumbai with her husband and two children, embracing a life away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. Her decision to embrace a quiet existence underscores her prioritization of personal happiness over the allure of stardom.

From gracing the silver screen to finding solace in marital bliss, Gayatri Joshi's journey exemplifies the pursuit of fulfilment beyond the realms of fame and fortune.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala

Gayatri Joshi Bollywood debut Shah Rukh Khan Vikas Oberoi billionaire marriage Oberoi Realty Miss India International quiet life Entertainment TellyChakkar
