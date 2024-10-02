Interesting! Here are this year’s upcoming projects of Vijay Varma that are sure to blow your mind

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma has left his mark in the hearts and minds of the audience with his performance and he has been impressing us all over the years. The actor majorly works in Hindi movies and OTT space. Vijay gained a lot of recognition from his performance in the movie Pink. After that, he was seen in the movie Middle Class Abbayi and Baaghi 3. He was also loved for his role in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Lust Stories 2 where he was paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. There are times when the actor is spotted with tamannaah Bhatia and the two have announced their relationship. The actor is on the way to make it big in the industry and has some projects lined up in the near future. Here are some upcoming movies of Vijay Varma that will excite the fans a lot. Take a look at the list below:

Murder Mubarak

Recently announced, Murder Mubarak is a Netflix movie directed by Homi Adajania and features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Vijay Varma. It is going to be a mystery thriller and as of now, there Is no official release date of the movie but it has surely excited the fans as the movie marks a major comeback of Karisma Kapoor.

Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 has been on cards since a while now and even though we have not seen an official announcement about it, there is a strong buzz about the 3rd sequel. Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiya will be back and the audience have already started to build high expectations from the movie. Since there has not been an official announcement yet, the cast is yet not disclosed as well.

Suriya 43

Vijay Varma has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist in the tentatively titled movie Suriya 43. The movie features other actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya and Ajay Devgn. The audience has been waiting to catch a glimpse of the movie.

Ul Jalool Ishq

This movie features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah along with Vijay Varma. The movie is produced by Manish Malhotra. This movie marks the third movie produced bybthe favour fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Surely Vijay Varma’s upcoming projects look good and it’s going to be a great year for him.

