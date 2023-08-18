Must Read! Vijay Varma – the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. And now, it looks like Vijay Varma is the new Nawazuddin of the industry. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 06:45
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI : We have many talented actors in the industry who have been making a mark because of their strong performances. But, they don’t make it to the headlines much maybe because they aren’t star kids or getting papped everyday.

One actor who has left a strong mark in the industry is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor played small roles in many films, but his breakthrough happened with Kahaani and Gangs of Wasseypur, and there was no looking back for him. From the past few years, Nawaz has been playing lead roles in the movies, and is impressing one and all with his performances.

Now, one actor who seems to be the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry is Vijay Varma.

Vijay started his career by playing supporting roles in movies like Chittagong, Gang of Ghosts, PINK, and others. His first film as a lead was Monsoon Shootout. However, the actor’s breakthrough happened with Gully Boy in which he played the role of Moeen bhai.

After Gully Boy, Vijay was seen in movies like Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, and others. Now, he is also on the way to establish himself as a leading man. His performance in Darlings had grabbed everyone’s attention and he has some interesting movies lined up like Jaane Jaan, Murder Mubarak and others. Vijay is also making a mark on OTT with projects like She, Dahaad, Kaalkoot and others.

We are sure everyone is looking forward to his upcoming projects

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 06:45

