What! Vijay Verma reveals he is still getting used to all the unwanted attention his relationship with Tamannah Bhatia is getting, says “ not particularly comfortable”

MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. According to reports, a fan spotted them kissing each other during New Year’s Eve in Goa, and a video of the same had also gone viral. The couple were seen recently in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Also Read-Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ready to make their relationship official?

Speaking of all the attention the couple is getting, the Dahaad actor said, “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice, but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention… I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it.”

Vijay and Tamannaah got close after featuring in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Speaking of Vijay, Tamannaah said earlier, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.”

Also Read- Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes





