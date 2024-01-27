Interesting! Here's a treat for all Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor fans, here's a glimpse from their days if acting school

MUMBAI: Over the time, we have seen some amazing performances from actors hailing from the Hindi Film Industry. When it comes to the process of filmmaking, it's not just the story or just the direction or just the acting that makes the film victorious at the Box Office but the union of this these three elements.

Surely acting is an art and not everyone has it but it's not just fun to see the art on screen. It's also fun to get a glimpse of the artist in making. So we got to witness Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as the artists in making.

That's right! We are here with a glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor from the time when they were students of acting and we're learning to perform the art. So with no further ado, let's take a look at the video below:

When talking about Varun Dhawan, we have seen him impressing the audience and making them all his fans by his performance in movies like Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Judwa 2 and many more.

When talking about Arjun Kapoor, we can say he has earned quite a recognition with his charming looks, personality and his acting skills in movies like India's Most Wanted, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer and many more.

While on one hand Varun Dhawan has a few untitled movies in his hand, Arjun Kapoor is said to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn.

It'll surely be interesting to watch them in their upcoming projects.

