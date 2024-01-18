Woah! Varun Dhawan Takes Action to the Next Level in VD18 – Performs Stunts with 8 Renowned Directors On Board

MUMBAI: Recent reports from Pinkvilla spill the beans on the action-packed journey of VD18. Varun Dhawan, known for his versatility, recently shot a grand entry song with a legion of background dancers, setting the stage for an epic cinematic experience. The actor is not holding back, as he is set to perform his own stunts in the movie.

According to inside sources, Varun Dhawan will be immersed in shooting action sequences until March, bringing authenticity to the thrilling moments on screen. The film's team, led by Atlee and Murad Khetani, has left no stone unturned in ensuring top-notch action, enlisting the expertise of not one, but 8 renowned action directors.

The report reveals the impressive lineup of action maestros, including Anl Arsu, Anbharivu (known for KGF), Leo, Salaar, Kalki; Sunil Rodrigues, Yannick Ben, Kaloyan Vodenicharov, Manohar Verma, Paneer Selvam, and Bronwin October. With such a powerhouse team, VD18 promises action that goes beyond the ordinary.

Varun Dhawan is set to push boundaries by performing these stunts himself, albeit with the support of skilled body doubles. The commitment to delivering larger-than-life action blocks has elevated the anticipation for VD18, slated for release on May 31, 2024.

Stay tuned, as the movie's title might be unveiled next week, accompanied by a mega video. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh as the female leads, adding to the excitement surrounding this cinematic extravaganza.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble