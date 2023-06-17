Must Read! Here’s a look at Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects and their latest update

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is one of the successful actors of this generation. Post-pandemic, his two films released in theatres, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. While the former did well at the box office, the latter was an average grosser.

While in the past few years he hasn’t given a big hit at the box office, his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects. So, today, let’s look at the list of Varun’s upcoming projects and their latest update...

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in the upcoming film Bawaal which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie is slated to release in theatres in October this year, but reportedly, it might get an OTT release. The reports of OTT release had made his fans super upset.

Also Read: WHAT! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to get an OTT release? Netizens are shocked; Varun’s fans are super upset

Citadel

Varun is all set for his OTT series debut with the Indian instalment of Citadel. The series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and currently it is being shot in Serbia.

Bhediya 2

While Bhediya did an average business at the box office, the makers have decided to take the franchise forward and make a sequel. Bhediya 2 is yet to go on the floors, and it is slated to release in 2025.

Varun Dhawan – Atlee movie