Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob known for his charismatic performances in romantic comedies, is all set to don the groom's attire once again for Karan Johar's Dulhania 3. The Bawaal actor, who has previously charmed audiences with his roles in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is teaming up with director Shashank Khaitan for the third instalment of the beloved Dulhania franchise.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the much-anticipated film Dulhania 3 is slated to kick off its filming journey towards the end of 2024. Sources reveal that Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan Johar have finalized an engaging script, and the film is all set to go on floors by the close of the upcoming year.

The Dulhania series holds a special place in the hearts of fans, with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt previously sharing the screen in the first two instalments. The third film promises to continue the legacy of love, laughter, and heartwarming moments that define the franchise.

Insiders suggest that filming for Dulhania 3 will follow Varun Dhawan's completion of his commitments for his father David Dhawan's upcoming film, produced by Ramesh Taurani. David Dhawan has been exploring various concepts and has now settled on one that promises a delightful theatrical experience for family audiences.

The untitled comedy, set to be a large-scale production, will feature Varun Dhawan alongside two female leads. The storyline revolves around the protagonist's love life, infused with humour arising from delightful confusions. Varun Dhawan expresses excitement about revisiting the comedy genre after a brief hiatus.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS Entertainment banner, the film is scheduled for a grand release in late 2024 or early 2025. The team is actively casting for the female leads, aiming to sign on board two A-listers for pivotal roles. Additionally, seasoned comic artists from the Hindi cinema industry are expected to join the ensemble cast, adding to the anticipation surrounding this laughter-packed venture.

Varun Dhawan, who recently starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal, has a busy lineup of projects, including VD18 alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and the much-anticipated Raj and DK web series Citadel India.

As the countdown begins for Dulhania 3, fans can look forward to another unforgettable journey into the world of love, laughter, and Dulhania magic.

