Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

MUMBAI: Every time Ranveer Singh steps out, he becomes the talk of the town owing to his fashion choices. While the actor often grabs eyeballs with his dapper looks, he also slays bizarre fashion with the same sass. Ranveer and his wife and actress Deepika Padukone are currently in the French Riviera for the prestigious film festival, Cannes 2022.

While Deepika continues to remain busy with her schedule, Ranveer has been making the most of his time by simply chilling in Cannes. He was recently spotted on the beach in a white vest and blue shorts, with his hair tied in a ponytail.

A fan reacted, "This guy living." Another commented, “Holy damn he looks so good. The tan, the body, the hair - man's living his best life and looking the part.” Many others loved his tanned look. A comment read, “He looks tanned and hot. Love his brown skin.” “He looks Hot," read another.

One of the many similar comments read, "I wasn't expecting the Chaddi Banyan look either. How Indian dad's dress up when their son's friends are coming home."

A social media user was surprised to see him dressed in such simple clothes and commented, “I was expecting some atrocious beach gear.. disappointed."

A Reddit user even compared him to Mr Bean's movie and wrote, "This reminds me of Mr Bean's Holiday movie and the last scene when he finds the beach. Just need ‘La Mer’ playing in the background for this."

Ranveer recently saw the release of his film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film however, didn't perform well at the box office. It opened at just ₹3.25 crore and collected just around ₹15 crore in its first week.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a lot on her plate, including Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K, which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Her production company, KA Productions, is also working on a Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

