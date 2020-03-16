Interesting! Hrithik Roshan to be part of KGF Chapter-3?

MUMBAI: KGF has been amongst the highest grossing films and the actor Yash has gained a lot of popularity for his acting skills and the displayed machismo in the films. The third installment of the film is in talks and the audience will be very excited for it, given the success of KGF Chapter 2.

The first KGF film had Mouni Roy in one of the songs that was part of the dubbed versions of the film. In the second film, we saw Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles and now there are rumours that another big name could be a part of the third installment of the film and reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is being considered for a role.

In a chat with another news portal, Vijay Kiragandur, of Hombale Films opened up about the same. He said that they haven’t decided upon the cast yet and that chapter 3 won’t be happening this year as Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. “As of now, we don’t have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start.” He added further, “Once we have finalized the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast.”

He also said that the cast will also depend upon the availability of the actors and everything will depend upon the timing of commencement of work on the third instalment.

KGF 2 has astonished everyone by becoming the third highest-grossing Indian Film with a gross collection of Rs.1227 crores. The audience is definitely excited about the next instalment and to witness Yash in all his glory.

Credits: Bollywoodlife.com