Exclusive! If given a chance, I would love to romance Hrithik Roshan': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and of Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’, which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled the beans on doing romantic series and with whom she would love to do them.

Apart from women-centric roles, what kind of roles would you like to do?

Well, apart from women-centric stories, I would like to do something related to romance. It is one of my desires to play a romantic role.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her fashion must-haves, skin-care regime, and more

And whom would you love to romance?

There are so many in this list. I would like to romance Fawad Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor. I also want to romance Kunal Kemmu (because I feel he is such an underrated actor) and Hrithik Roshan, who is a Greek God, if given a chance.

Any particular love story you would love to recreate?

I would love to recreate Rose and Jack’s story from Titanic but without the part about Jack's death. I love Ramleela too as it is inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Good Luck, Shivani!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.