Exclusive! If given a chance, I would love to romance Hrithik Roshan': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

We got in touch with Shivani, wherein she spilled the beans on doing romantic series and with whom she would love to do them.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:34
Exclusive! If given a chance, I would love to romance Hrithik Roshan': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and of Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’, which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled the beans on doing romantic series and with whom she would love to do them.

Apart from women-centric roles, what kind of roles would you like to do?

Well, apart from women-centric stories, I would like to do something related to romance. It is one of my desires to play a romantic role.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her fashion must-haves, skin-care regime, and more

And whom would you love to romance?

There are so many in this list. I would like to romance Fawad Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor. I also want to romance Kunal Kemmu (because I feel he is such an underrated actor) and Hrithik Roshan, who is a Greek God, if given a chance.

Any particular love story you would love to recreate?

I would love to recreate Rose and Jack’s story from Titanic but without the part about Jack's death. I love Ramleela too as it is inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Good Luck, Shivani!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

shivani Kothari maya Xavier kamanaa sony tv Sony Entertainment Television Sony LIV Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Disney Hotstar Madam Sir Gulki Joshi Yukti Kapoor Sony Sab Ayesha Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 19:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Hot! Parth Samthaan elevates his style statement in these beautiful accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Dripping Hot! Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks dreamy in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Taapsee Pannu set to produce Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer 'Dhak Dhak'
MUMBAI:  Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to produce the film 'Dhak Dhak', a story of four women and their life...
Exclusive! I am closest to Abhishek Kapur and Anjum Fakih: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in...
Must read! The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa talks about his relationship with Nora Fatehi
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Rudraksh and Sharda watch the CCTV footage, hold Vasudha responsible
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu set to produce Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer 'Dhak Dhak'
Taapsee Pannu set to produce Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer 'Dhak Dhak'
Latest Video