Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Kaamnaa fame actress Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier is all set to make an entry in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:35
Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read:  Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her fashion must-haves, skin-care regime, and more

Here in this piece of information, we have an update regarding Star Plus' show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein which stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Ayesha, and Yogendra Vikram Singh. Well, we exclusively learnt that Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari who played the role of Maya Xavier in the serial is all set to enter Star Plus' show. 

Shivani would be portraying the character of a nurse and her role will be pivotal. The character would bring significant changes in the lives of Sai, Virat, Patralekha aka Pakhi, and the whole family.

Also read:  Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her wishlist, inspiration, and how she tackles negativity

Shivani's stint in Kaamnaa was appreciated by all due to the major changes she brought to the lives of Manav, Akanksha, and Vaibhav. 

So, are you guys excited to see her in Star Plus' show? 

Do let us know your views on the same. 

For more updates and news, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Disney Hotstar Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Ayesha Singh Kishori Shahane Yogendra Vikram Singh krati singh tomar Rekha Sachin Shroff shivani Kothari Kaamnaa maya Xavier Sony TV Sony Entertainment Television Sony LIV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
MUMBAI: CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama '...
Kangana Ranaut: 'She's On Fire' showcases agent Agni's power
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the new song 'She's On Fire' by rapper Badshah for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'...
CONGRATULATIONS! Parth Samthan is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!
MUMBAI:  It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable as his fame and...
Rupali Ganguly on the challenges she faces while doing two shows simultaneously
MUMBAI: Popular actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she simultaneously manages shooting for TV serial 'Anupamaa' and the...
Sambhabana Mohanty: I believe broadcast media and society just mirror each other
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen in the role of Damini in the TV show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. The...
Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs
MUMBAI:  'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to...
Recent Stories
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
Latest Video