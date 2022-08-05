Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her fashion must-haves, skin-care regime, and more

Here in this piece of information, we have an update regarding Star Plus' show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein which stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Ayesha, and Yogendra Vikram Singh. Well, we exclusively learnt that Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari who played the role of Maya Xavier in the serial is all set to enter Star Plus' show.

Shivani would be portraying the character of a nurse and her role will be pivotal. The character would bring significant changes in the lives of Sai, Virat, Patralekha aka Pakhi, and the whole family.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her wishlist, inspiration, and how she tackles negativity

Shivani's stint in Kaamnaa was appreciated by all due to the major changes she brought to the lives of Manav, Akanksha, and Vaibhav.

So, are you guys excited to see her in Star Plus' show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates and news, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com