Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. The rumored couple is now back again in the news.
MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo often party together and comment on each other's social media posts off and on. Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. The rumored couple is now back again in the news.

Also Read- “She is pulling in her tummy while clicking pictures” - netizens on this recent video of Janhvi Kapoor

Recently the new year celebrations took place and many celebs were seen partying and going to exotic locations to celebrate. Among them were Janhvi and her rumored BF Shikhar with the Good Luck Jerry actress’s dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor who was recently seen in The Archies.

Check out their glimpses here;

Also Read-Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and is a polo player, entrepreneur and a philanthropist.   

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi and Khushi will be gracing the show. In the latest promo of the show, we will see Janhvi accidentally revealing about her rumored boyfriend Shikhar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 14:55

