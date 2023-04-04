Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say

The netizens then expressed their disappointment over secretly filming someone. On the other hand, fans also love this new couple.
MUMBAI: Trolling is something that is rampant and every day many celebrities have gone through the struggles of being in the public eye.

Also read: What! Did Janhvi Kapoor make her relationship official with Shikhar Pahariya? Here's what the actress shared

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning at the fashion game at NMACC. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was her secret exit from the event with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

She reportedly got back with him after a previous break up. However, the netizens are opposing the way they were clicked in a surreptitious manner and they are calling this to be a breach of privacy.

They were seen waiting for their respective cars and were seeing something on their phones.

Check out:-

The netizens then expressed their disappointment over secretly filming someone. On the other hand, fans also love this new couple. On Koffee with Karan 7, Karan accidentally let it slip that both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were dating Pahariya brothers when the actresses had graced the Koffee couch.

This had left both of them stunned.  

Also read: Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya poses with Boney Kapoor at NMACC launch

Credits: Bollywood Life

