What! Did Janhvi Kapoor make her relationship official with Shikhar Pahariya? Here's what the actress shared

Actress Janhvi Kapoor drops a special message for her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday. Check it out.
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the eyeballs over the time with her beautiful acting. She has created a strong fan base for herself with her acting and cuteness, 

and they who always looks forward to her upcoming pictures and posts. 

The actress is grabbing attention yet again with regards to her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. There are many news and reports floating all over the internet which 

speaks about her relationship with him. 

Shikhar Pahariya is celebrating his birthday today and we see many celebrities wishing him on his birthday. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her social media handle to 

drop a special message for him.

 

As we can see, actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy birthday Shiku, with a heart emoji. Well, did she just confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya?

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Diana Penty roped in for movie Section 84

Another indication of their relationship is that Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's father was seen attending the NMACC event in Mumbai along with Shikhar Pahariya. 

What are your views on this birthday post of actress Janhvi Kapoor for Shikhar Pahariya? How did you like them as a couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance

