What! Did Janhvi Kapoor make her relationship official with Shikhar Pahariya? Here's what the actress shared

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the eyeballs over the time with her beautiful acting. She has created a strong fan base for herself with her acting and cuteness,

and they who always looks forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

The actress is grabbing attention yet again with regards to her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. There are many news and reports floating all over the internet which

speaks about her relationship with him.

Shikhar Pahariya is celebrating his birthday today and we see many celebrities wishing him on his birthday. Actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her social media handle to

drop a special message for him.

As we can see, actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy birthday Shiku, with a heart emoji. Well, did she just confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya?

Another indication of their relationship is that Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's father was seen attending the NMACC event in Mumbai along with Shikhar Pahariya.

