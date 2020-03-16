Interesting! Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor spills beans on wife Mira Rajput’s Bedroom Secrets

MUMBAI: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor has always been a fan favourite since he showed his chocolate boy charm in Ishq Vishq or the deep, troubled lover in Kabir Singh. When he announced his wedding to Mira Rajput, ardent Shahid Kapoor fans took their time to accept her and now she is one of their own. However, recently the Kabir Singh actor revealed some bed secrets of his darling wife in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

Also Read: Big Scoop! Shahid Kapoor informed Kareena Kapoor Khan about his wedding with Mira Rajput before he informed the media; Read on

During the rapid-fire round, Karan went on to ask Shahid what he fight the most about with his wife, to which the Jersey star said, "speed of the fan every night."

If you take a trip down memory lane, the speed of the fan was an issue that Shahid and Mira squabbled over when they arrived on Koffee With Karan together. Shahid said that Mira likes to sleep in a room that is extremely cold and with two-three blankets.

Praising his dear wifey, Shahid was quoted saying as "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me, she makes me feel normal, we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."

On the work front, Shahid is all set to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK's Farzi which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.

Credit: Times Now